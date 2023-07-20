Allwyn UK names Andria Vidler as chief executive officer

Allwyn Entertainment has appointed 888 director Andria Vidler as chief executive of Allwyn UK.

Vidler assumes her new role on 1 October after stepping down from the board of directors of 888, where she has served as a non-executive director since July 2022.

Vidler will lead Allwyn UK as it prepares to officially take over the operation of the UK National Lottery in February 2024, replacing interim CEO Robert Chvátal, who will continue as CEO of Allwyn Entertainment.

“Andria’s experience of developing and managing compelling brands, content and campaigns that connect with audiences in a fast-changing digital environment made her the ideal choice for our new CEO,” Chvátal said of the appointment.

“In her new role, she will not only be able to draw on the great talent we have in the UK but also all the advantages of the powerful Allwyn Group platform.”

Vidler previously served as EMEA CEO at Tag Worldwide, a global marketing production business, as well as CEO of EMI in the UK and Ireland, and CEO of Centaur Media. She has also held senior roles at Capital Radio, Bauer Media and the BBC.

“This is such an exciting opportunity to ensure The National Lottery, a hugely loved UK brand that delivers immense benefits to society, is in the best shape possible for the future,” said Vidler. “I can’t wait to get to work alongside partners and colleagues from across our Allwyn and Camelot teams to make this vision a reality.”

Commenting on Vidler’s departure from the 888 board, executive chair Lord Mendelsohn said: “On behalf of the Board, I would like to congratulate Andria on her appointment to this new role and thank her wholeheartedly for the significant contributions she has made during her time with 888.

“Her support and extensive experience have been invaluable as we have continued our work to deliver against our long-term strategic objectives following the acquisition of William Hill. We wish her all the best for the future.”