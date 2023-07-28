This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Future Anthem names VP of sales and customer development

28th July 2023 9:01 am GMT
Future Anthem has brought in Ann-Kathrin Baumgardt as vice president of sales and customer development for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

Baumgardt will be responsible for leading the sales and customer development team as the data and AI specialist enters into its next phase of growth, working closely with general manager of the Americas, Matt Nichols.

Baumgardt previously spent nearly a decade at IGT, where she served as director of key account management and most recently as director of strategic business development.

“Ann shares our vision and is excited to contribute to our collective success. She will be instrumental in helping us develop the opportunities within our fantastic customer base,” said Future Anthem CEO Leigh Nissim. “She will also expand our business to new clients who want to personalise their player experiences in real-time, with sustainability at the heart of their player journeys. ”

Commenting on her appointment, Baumgardt said: “Artificial intelligence and machine learning is one of the most in-demand technologies within the betting and gaming industry right now. To be part of a company that leads in this field is an incredibly exciting opportunity.

“I have spent many years working within this industry, and I know exactly what it takes to lead a strong commercial team capable of maximising revenues and developing new and existing customer relationships. I can’t wait to get started with such a talented team.”

Future Anthem has grown its workforce in the last 12 months with a string of new hires, including the appointment of Jessica Wu as head of marketing, Matt Nichols as general manager of the Americas, and Laura Bird as chief financial officer.

