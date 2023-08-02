iGaming Ontario appoints Heidi Reinhart as new chair

iGaming Ontario has appointed Heidi Reinhart as its new chair to replace Dave Forestell, who has joined the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO).

Reinhart is a partner at global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright and has served as vice chair of the AGCO since October 2020.

She is also a member of the Ontario Securities Commission’s Securities Advisory Committee and the Toronto Stock Exchange Listing Advisory Committee.

She replaces iGaming Ontario’s inaugural chair Dave Forestell, who stepped down from the iGaming Ontario board when he accepted his appointment as the new chair of the AGCO last week.

A subsidiary of the AGCO, iGaming Ontario is an agency of the Ontario Government that conducts and manages the Canadian province’s private iGaming sector.