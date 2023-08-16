B90 adds industry veteran Andrew McIver to Board

London-listed B90 Holdings has strengthened its Board of Directors with the appointment of former Sportingbet and Jackpotjoy CEO Andrew McIver as a non-executive director.

McIver has long been involved with a host of successful gaming businesses and, for the last three years, has served as non-executive chairman of Italian operator Planet Win/SKS365.

Alongside his appointment, B90 also confirmed that Farzad Peyman, who was recently hired as a consultant, has taken the permanent role of chief finance and M&A development officer.

“I am delighted to welcome Andrew and Farzad to B90,” said B90 executive chairman Ronny Breivik. “I have had the privilege to know and work with Andrew for many years, a respected individual in the gaming industry, with a wealth of unmatched experience. Farzad is also very well known in the industry, and it is pleasure to be working with him again too.

“Andrew and Farzad's appointments follow the appointment of Mark Blandford, founder of Sportingbet plc, as a strategic adviser to B90 earlier this year. Our team look forward to pooling our vast insight, knowledge, strategic experience, and networks to capitalise on opportunities which we have in our sight, and with a clear and open runway for growth.”

B90 is set to make its first acquisition in the iGaming sector after entering into a share purchase agreement last month to acquire pay-per-click marketing specialist Emwys from Funko International for €3.6 million.

