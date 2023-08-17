This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

ZEAL appoints Sebastian Bielski as new finance chief

17th August 2023 9:30 am GMT
Frankfurt-listed online lottery provider ZEAL Network has appointed Sebastian Bielski as chief financial officer.

Bielski will be responsible for finance, investor relations and matters relating to the company’s Environmental Social Governance (ESG), and will join ZEAL’s Management Board.

He will assume his new role on 1 October and succeeds Jonas Mattsson, who has decided to leave the company after eight years. Mattsson will remain with ZEAL as a special advisor to ensure a seamless transition.

The newly appointed finance chief joins ZEAL from energy provider Energiekonzepte Deutschland, where he has been CFO since 2022. Prior to that, he served as CFO of German loan agency smava.

“With Sebastian Bielski we are very happy to welcome an experienced financial expert and leadership personality to our Management Board,” said Zeal chairman Peter Steiner. “The Supervisory Board is convinced that he will enrich the Management Board and will support ZEAL in its future growth plans.

“I would like to take this opportunity to once again thank Jonas Mattsson for more than eight years of dedication to ZEAL and for his leadership with strategic milestones such as the acquisition and integration of LOTTO24 and successful investments in future growth fields.” 

ZEAL CEO Helmut Becker said: “I am looking forward to working with Sebastian as our newest member of the Management Board. With his capital market expertise and broad experience in building high-growth businesses, he is a perfect fit for ZEAL who can support us with our ambitious growth agenda.”

Commenting on his appointment Bielski said: “I would like to thank the Supervisory Board of ZEAL for placing their trust in me. I am looking forward to taking on my new responsibilities and working together with the very ambitious Management Board team. ZEAL is an extraordinary success story, and I am excited to accompany ZEAL on its future growth path.”

Shares in ZEAL Network SE (FRA:TIM) were trading 1.85 per cent higher at €33.10 per share in Frankfurt Thursday morning.

