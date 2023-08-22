This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

GamCare appoints D’Arcy Myers as interim CEO

22nd August 2023 8:52 am GMT
Britain’s leading problem gambling support organisation GamCare has appointed D’Arcy Myers as interim CEO.

Myers is a highly experienced independent charity consultant with expertise in strategic development and change processes in not-for-profit organisations.

A charity CEO for twelve years, he has successfully led a number of charities through periods of change including Allergy UK, The Percy Hedley Foundation, the TV and Film charity and The Solicitors Charity.

“I am delighted to welcome D’Arcy to GamCare,” said GamCare chair of Trustees Margot Daly. “His wide-ranging experience will be invaluable for the organisation at a time of great change for this sector.”

Commenting on his appointment, Myers said: “I am excited to be joining GamCare and supporting our staff and partners in the hugely important work they do. I look forward to meeting as many staff, service users and partners as possible in the coming weeks.”

