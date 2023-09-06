Allwyn appoints first global chief people and culture officer

Lottery and gaming operator Allwyn has promoted Naida Buljugic to the newly created role of global chief people and culture officer.

Buljugic will be responsible for driving the company’s people and culture strategy globally, leading all organisational and talent development initiatives.

She has served as Allwyn’s head of human resources at Casinos Austria and Austrian Lotteries for the past five years. Prior to that she held a variety of senior roles at UniCredit Group in Milan and the Organisation for Security and Co-operation (OSCE) in Europe.

“I’m delighted to welcome Naida into this new role within Allwyn, where she will be at the forefront of our growth and a positive partner for change across our markets,” said Allwyn CEO Robert Chvátal. “She has demonstrated terrific leadership during her time at Casinos Austria and Austrian Lotteries, and in her previous roles at UniCredit and OSCE.

“This experience, combined with her strong sense of Allwyn’s culture, meant that she was the obvious choice to lead our People and Culture strategy, globally. I look forward to working with her, as we continue to develop world-class talent across our markets for a world-leading lottery.”

Commenting on her new role Buljugic said: “I could not be more thrilled to be starting this new chapter with Allwyn and to leverage the experience I gained at Casinos Austria and Austrian Lotteries to further progress our global People strategy.

“I have seen Allwyn grow and attract the best talent within the lottery and gaming sector, and I look forward to supporting that talent to thrive and develop at this exciting stage in Allwyn’s journey.”

Allwyn also announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2023 this week, with revenue soaring 115 per cent to €2.05 billion, driven by the recent acquisition of Camelot’s UK and US lottery businesses.