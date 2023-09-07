OpenBet brings in Sam Depoortere as VP of platform products

Endeavor-owned sports betting technology provider OpenBet has appointed Sam Depoortere as vice president of platform products.

Depoortere joins OpenBet from Dutch state-owned gambling operator Nederlandse Loterij, where he served for more than six years, most recently as business director for the TOTO online sportsbook and casino division.

Based in Athens, Depoortere will report directly to OpenBet chief product officer Nikos Konstakis, taking charge of product lifecycle management.

“With Sam joining the ranks, we are poised for even greater success,” said Konstakis. “His in-depth understanding of best practices and unparalleled industry experience makes him a valuable addition to the team.

“As we look to the future, we are confident that with Sam's extensive experience and leadership qualities, OpenBet will continue to redefine the standards in sports betting entertainment.”

Commenting on his appointment, Depoortere said: “I am thrilled to step into this role at OpenBet, an industry leader known for its innovation and strong partnerships.

“Leveraging my experience and insights from the operator side, I am committed to steering OpenBet’s platform products to new heights and ensuring that we remain at the forefront of delivering safe and entertaining betting experiences for players worldwide.”