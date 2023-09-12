Allwyn names leadership team to take charge of UK National Lottery

Allwyn has announced the new leadership team that will take over the operation of the UK National Lottery from February.

The new executive team will officially take charge on 1 October with Allwyn CEO Robert Chvàtal handing over the UK leadership reins to Andria Vidler, whose appointment was announced in July.

She will be supported by chief financial officer Alan Artz, who joined Allwyn this summer from William Hill; chief operating officer Chris Lyman, who will move from his current role as Lotto New Zealand CEO; and chief technology officer Mark Smith, currently group CTO at ITV who joins in November.

Other appointments include Lucy Buckley as chief commercial officer, Gaby Heppner-Logan as chief assurance and participant protection officer, and Martin Novak as interim chief data officer.Harry Willits will serve as general counsel, Sam Sheriff as chief people officer, Alastair Ruxton as chief strategy and corporate affairs officer, and Jenny Blogg as operations director.

Current Camelot co-CEOs, Neil Brocklehurst and Clare Swindell, will be supporting the handover to Vidler before their departure.

“This is a talented team with deep experience and a strong personal commitment to delivering the very best for communities across the UK through ever greater returns to Good Causes from The National Lottery,” said Chvàtal. “Andria and I look forward to working with them all over the coming years.”

“I’d like to express my huge thanks to Clare, Neil and all the Camelot leadership team for their sterling work over many years supporting The National Lottery. The National Lottery makes a huge contribution to communities across the UK through the money it generates for Good Causes. They have a great deal to be proud of. I wish them all the very best for the future.”