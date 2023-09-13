Mohegan Inspire names new president and COO

Mohegan Inspire has promoted Chen Si to the role of president, ahead of the launch of its $5 billion integrated casino resort in South Korea.

With a strong background in strategic development and international marketing, Si has served as Mohegan Inspire’s chief operating officer (COO) for the past year, having previously worked for the likes of McKinsey and Las Vegas Sands.

Following his promotion, Si is replaced as COO by Wade Howk, who joins Mohegan from Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati, where was chief financial officer and interim president. Prior to that he was corporate vice president of strategy for SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment.

“With Mohegan Inspire, we are expanding our horizons beyond what we once thought possible,” said Mohegan president and CEO Ray Pineault. “Mohegan’s move into the global market is not just about growth, but also about sharing our legacy and spirit with the world. Our future is bright, and I look forward to embracing this next chapter alongside Chen Si and Wade Howk.”

Commenting on his promotion, Si said: “I am honored to be stepping into this role as president of Mohegan Inspire. As we begin this next venture for the Mohegan brand in South Korea, I am motivated by the promise of innovation, rich cultural exchange and strengthened partnerships.

“This is an exhilarating new chapter for the brand, and I’m committed to steering Mohegan toward a future filled with inspiration and growth.”

Howk added: “Mohegan Inspire has always stood for innovation, passion and resilience. I am excited to bring these values to new heights in my new role, ensuring that the brand remains synonymous with the excellence and visionary leadership that our guests have come to know and expect at our properties across the globe.”

Based at Incheon International Airport, Mohegan Inspire is slated to open its doors to the public before the end of the year, featuring a three-tower luxury hotel, foreigner-only casino, convention center, and the largest entertainment arena in the country.

Mohegan’s US operations include casino resorts in Connecticut, Washington, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Nevada, and Canadian operations in Niagara Falls, as well as an online presence through Mohegan Digital.