888 taps Superbet for next CFO

888 Holdings has appointed Sean Wilkins as chief financial officer with effect from February 2024.

Wilkins will join 888 from Romanian gaming operator Superbet, where has served as group CFO since January 2022.

He replaces incumbent CFO Yariv Dafna, who will step down from his role and the board of directors on October 2 following a handover of responsibilities to Vaughan Lewis.

Lewis serves as 888's group chief strategy officer and will assume the role of interim CFO until Wilkins’ arrival.

“The Board is delighted to announce the appointment of Sean as the Group’s new CFO following a thorough search process. In addition to having an in-depth understanding of the betting and gaming industry, Sean brings a wealth of relevant experience gained in CFO roles at international businesses, where he has demonstrated a strong track record of value creation,” said Lord Mendelsohn, executive chair of 888 Holdings.

“Alongside Per Widerström - the Group's new CEO who joins on 16 October - and the rest of the leadership team, the Board is highly confident that the Group has an outstanding executive team in place with the right skills and capabilities to deliver the Group’s clear strategic plans and priorities. I am also pleased that Vaughan will assume the role of Interim CFO over the coming months, ensuring we continue to drive forward and maximise our potential.”

Lord Mendelsohn also thanked Dafna for his important contributions to the business over the past three years, “including playing a crucial role in the completion of our transformational combination with William Hill and the successful integration of the businesses, and also for providing stability in the role of CFO over recent months while we searched for a permanent successor”.

Wilkins said of his appointment: “Having worked in the regulated online betting and gaming industry over recent years, I have followed 888 closely. Following its transformational acquisition of William Hill, the Group has all the ingredients for long-term success: outstanding brands, technology and people. The Board has set out very clear plans to create significant shareholder value and I am really looking forward to being part of the leadership team to deliver these plans and achieve the Group’s clear potential.”

Shares in 888 Holdings plc. (LSE:888) were trading marginally lower at 126.23 pence per share in London Wednesday morning, 6 per cent off their 52-week high of 133.90 pence per share set on August 31.