Greco appoints Dan Morrison as director of new business

Gameplay risk management platform Greco has named Dan Morrison as director of new business, as the company prepares for its next phase of growth.

Morrison will lead Greco's new business initiatives and go-to-market strategy, having worked for sister company Fast Track since March 2020, most recently as lead solutions consultant.

“I'm thrilled to join Greco and contribute to solving bonus abuse - we are addressing a colossal issue in the industry, truly bringing about a game-changing transformation,” said Morrison. “As we gear up for SBC Barcelona, I'm looking forward to engaging with global operators and discussing how Greco’s Gameplay Risk Engine fills a critical gap in their risk management strategy, enabling them to proactively combat bonus abuse, saving time, money, and enhancing their users experience.”

Greco said that the appointment of Morrison was a significant step forward for the company, which uses advanced AI to monitor gameplay in real-time, proactively detecting and detering risks through pop-ups to players, eliminating bonus abuse attempts. Persistent offenders trigger automated actions and audits.

“This was never an easy problem to solve, but it has been an immensely rewarding pursuit,” said Greco CEO Ozric Vondervelden. “Thanks to the support of our exceptional beta partners, we have had the luxury of dedicating nearly all of our efforts to product development over the past 2 years.

“We are now ready to introduce Greco to the wider market, and I cannot think of a better-suited individual than Dan to lead this charge.”