Scientific Games secures US iGaming extension with BetMGM

MGM Resorts and GVC Holdings’ US sports betting and iGaming joint venture BetMGM has extended its partnership with New York-listed supplier Scientific Games.

Scientific Games currently provides its OpenGaming platform and Open Gaming System (OGS) to BetMGM in New Jersey, and is expected to expand operations into Pennsylvania and additional US states.

“Extending our well-established partnership with BetMGM is a sign of our commitment to the US iGaming market and successful collaboration between our companies,” said Dylan Slaney, SVP Gaming, Digital for Scientific Games. “As part of the deal, we’ll be providing BetMGM with cutting-edge content and better game and player management tools - all to deliver the ultimate online casino experience to their player base.

“The work our teams have undertaken to establish OpenGaming as the go-to entertainment platform is second to none and we’re looking forward to working with the BetMGM team as they expand across the US.”

BetMGM vice president of gaming, Matthew Sunderland, added: “Scientific Games have been a first-class iGaming partner to BetMGM, consistently giving our casino management the best tools and games to offer our players.

“This builds on a well-established partnership, and Scientific Games will continue to be a key iGaming partner for us as we extend our operational reach in the coming years.”

Shares in Scientific Games Corporation (NSQ:SGMS) closed up 2.53 per cent at $34.25 per share in New York Tuesday.