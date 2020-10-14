This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Red Tiger
Red Tiger
Pariplay
BigTimeGaming
Stakelogic

Scientific Games secures US iGaming extension with BetMGM

14th October 2020 10:29 am GMT
BetMGM
Red Tiger

MGM Resorts and GVC Holdings’ US sports betting and iGaming joint venture BetMGM has extended its partnership with New York-listed supplier Scientific Games.

Scientific Games currently provides its OpenGaming platform and Open Gaming System (OGS) to BetMGM in New Jersey, and is expected to expand operations into Pennsylvania and additional US states.

“Extending our well-established partnership with BetMGM is a sign of our commitment to the US iGaming market and successful collaboration between our companies,” said Dylan Slaney, SVP Gaming, Digital for Scientific Games. “As part of the deal, we’ll be providing BetMGM with cutting-edge content and better game and player management tools - all to deliver the ultimate online casino experience to their player base.

“The work our teams have undertaken to establish OpenGaming as the go-to entertainment platform is second to none and we’re looking forward to working with the BetMGM team as they expand across the US.”

BetMGM vice president of gaming, Matthew Sunderland, added: “Scientific Games have been a first-class iGaming partner to BetMGM, consistently giving our casino management the best tools and games to offer our players.

“This builds on a well-established partnership, and Scientific Games will continue to be a key iGaming partner for us as we extend our operational reach in the coming years.”

Shares in Scientific Games Corporation (NSQ:SGMS) closed up 2.53 per cent at $34.25 per share in New York Tuesday.

Related Tags
BetMGM Casino New Jersey Scientific Games Sports Betting United States
Related Videos
Mor Weizer
Related Articles

Michigan Lottery extends software agreement with Scientific Games

Gaming shares make gains in third quarter

Lithuania Lottery eyes continued growth with Scientific Games

Gaming Realms stakes it all on Slingo

IGT and Scientific Games withdraw from Brazil lottery concession

Mor Weizer on Playtech’s decade in the Hot 50

Scientific Games to deliver NetEnt and Big Time Gaming content in US

Scientific Games named as Hard Rock’s sports betting and iGaming partner

Betsson chooses Scientific Games to power US sports trading

Scientific Games secures Flutter Entertainment sports betting extension

Scientific Games brings in Tim Throsby to strengthen board of directors

Michigan set to adopt final rules for online gaming and sports betting

Big Time Gaming set to debut new Megaquads mechanic

Scientific Games continues Turkey rollout with instant game launch

Scientific Games secures new instant game deal with Nederlandse Loterij

Pragmatic Play
Skywind
EveryMatrix
Greentube
Playtech
BigTimeGaming
Stakelogic