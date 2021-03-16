Kindred Group extends Gamban availability to Unibet in the US

Online gaming operator Kindred Group is offering customers in the United States the ability to block access to gambling sites using the Gamban software.

Kindred has used the Gamban solution since 2017 in Australia and Europe and is now making it available to Unibet players in the US, allowing them to use the online gambling self-exclusion tool to block access to any online gambling site on individual devices.

Gamban is being made available by Kindred Group as part of its commitment to eliminate revenue from harmful gambling by 2023.

“Unibet today offers customers in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Indiana a safe and exciting gambling experience, and has applied for licenses in Illinois and Iowa. It has always been our ambition to bring our European know-how and expertise in Responsible Gambling to the US and our long-standing successful partnership with Gamban perfectly aligns with this ambition, as well as our journey towards zero revenue from harmful gambling by 2023,” said Maris Catania, head of responsible gambling and research at Kindred Group.

“We are proud to be the very first operator in the US to offer inter-state protection to our customers and we strongly believe this will be an important step for the industry.”

Gamban co-founder Jack Symons commented: “We’re incredibly excited to partner with Unibet and offer our blocking software in the US - it’s a huge step forward for the industry. There’s no regulatory pressure for gambling operators to offer blocking software, so it’s fantastic Unibet is taking it upon itself to offer increased protection for its customers in the US and on a global scale.

“This highlights the evolution of the industry in recognising how products like ours can protect their players and the sustainability of their companies, as well as the wider industry.”