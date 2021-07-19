Scientific Games debuts land-based gaming content in Ukraine

New York-listed gaming supplier Scientific Games has introduced its land-based gaming machines to Ukraine’s newly regulated gaming market for the first time.

The supplier has deployed its Electronic Gaming Machines (EGM’s), tables and progressive jackpot products at a number of leading casinos in the newly opened market, including Slots City, Storm Ukraine and Billionaire Casino, with more venues to follow.

The EGM games offering includes Asian-themed titles such as Duo Fu Duo Cai and Jin Ji Bao Xi, as well as updated versions of Super Colossal Reels Spartacus Gladiator of Rome.

“Launching our industry leading products in some of the largest casinos in Ukraine is an important step on our journey to engage and excite players across the country with a new gaming offer,” said Stelios Tsapatos, sales director Europe, Middle East & Northern Africa for Scientific Games.

“Our partnerships in Ukraine are already starting to grow and casinos are benefiting from Scientific Games’ diverse product mix. We’re here for the long run, expanding our presence, building familiarity with players and always evolving their experience to maximize revenues for our partners.”

Slots City slots project manager Dmitry Grechko said: “For Slots City, it’s all about providing a unique gaming and entertainment experience for our patrons and Scientific Games product portfolio was introduced to allow us to extend to a wider player base in the Ukraine through their internationally popular and high quality product sets.

“So far, the reception has been positive as the product gains popularity, while driving incremental revenue for us. I look forward to a long term relationship with Scientific Games as we both explore this new market and to benefit from the high-quality product and positive results.”

Shares in Scientific Games Corporation (NSQ:SGMS) closed 5.3 per cent lower at $60.96 per share in New York Friday.