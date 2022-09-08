This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Light & Wonder rolls out Design Works Gaming content in New Jersey for BetMGM

8th September 2022 6:45 am GMT
Evolution

New York-listed gaming supplier Light & Wonder has launched content from Design Works Gaming (DWG) with BetMGM through its OpenGaming platform.

BetMGM players in New Jersey can now access online casino games from the Arizona-based studio, which will also expand into other US states via the OpenGaming platform.

Light & Wonder digital partnerships director Steve Mayes commented: “DWG has a long history of success across North America and that knowledge of what players in the region desire from their casino experience is invaluable.

"Being able to put its content in front of such a large audience provided by BetMGM can only accelerate DWG’s growth and it’s fantastic to be part of a great success story.”

BetMGM director of gaming Oliver Bartlett added: “DWG has built a deserved reputation for offering fresh, innovative content that resonates with players in North America.

"We are very pleased to be able to put its iGaming offering in front of our players and look forward to further launches as part of our successful OpenGaming partnership.”

Shares in Light & Wonder Inc (NASDAQ:LNW) closed 4.31 per cent higher at $47.23 per share in New York Wednesday, and gained a further 3.87 per cent to $49.06 in after hours trading.

