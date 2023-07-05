This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Bragg Gaming goes live in Georgia with Flutter’s Adjarabet

5th July 2023 1:21 pm GMT
Toronto-listed gaming supplier Bragg Gaming has gone live with its proprietary and third-party content in Georgia with Flutter Entertainment’s Adjarabet brand.

Adjarabet’s customers in Georgia now have access to exclusive content from Bragg’s Atomic Slot Lab and Indigo Magic studios, including titles such as Fairy Dust, Queenie and Egyptian Magic.

Bragg is also providing exclusive third-party titles from its Powered by Bragg content partners, with additional titles expected to go live in the coming months.

“We are delighted to continue our long-standing relationship with Flutter Entertainment by offering their Adjarabet customers in Georgia with exciting, player-engaging content,” said Bragg CEO Yaniv Sherman. “Bragg has made continued progress in penetrating the large European online gaming market and we are excited to feature our proprietary and exclusive third-party content in yet another new market.”

Adjarabet head of online casino Avtandil Oboladze said: “Through this new partnership, we can now bring high-quality content from both the Bragg Studios and Powered by Bragg portfolios to our players across Georgia.

“We are committed to providing players with the best in online gaming content and partnering with Bragg furthers that commitment. We are sure that Bragg content will help us to cement our leadership position on the market.”

Shares in Bragg Gaming Group Inc (TOR:BRAG) closed 1.47 per cent higher at CAD$4.15 per share in Toronto Tuesday.

