Light & Wonder releases 7’s on Fire live game show

Light & Wonder has released a live game show title based on the company’s popular 7’s on Fire franchise.

7’s on Fire LIVE has been developed for the European market by Light & Wonder’s Authentic Gaming subsidiary and will launch on Sky Betting and Gaming’s Sky Vegas and Sky Bingo brands with a two-week exclusivity period, ahead of its wider rollout.

“Introducing 7’s on Fire LIVE is an exciting moment for us, showcasing our hard work in bringing an innovative experience to the live casino sector,” said Jonas Delin, CEO and founder of Authentic Gaming. “By combining the best of Light & Wonder’s immensely popular IP with our ambitious development capabilities, we anticipate a strong reaction from UK players who will hopefully appreciate the alternative gameplay that is on offer.”

The new live game offers players a potential maximum payout of over 10,000x their initial bet. Players can bet on symbols and multiply their bets up to 500x based on symbol frequency, according to the pay table. Players can also bet on numbers and multiply their bet by the symbol multiplier value, which can be up to 777x, when the ball lands on a lucky number. If the winning number matches the winning symbol, the player will triple their symbol winnings. The experience is further enhanced when the bonus rounds appear, multiplying all wins by up to 7x.

“The creation of 7’s on Fire LIVE beautifully illustrates why Light & Wonder entered the live casino category through the acquisition of Authentic Gaming,” said Dylan Slaney, CEO of iGaming at Light & Wonder. “The live game show not only breathes new life into one of the most popular IPs, but also provides us with a competitive edge to deliver exciting new experiences never before seen in our industry. We’re thoroughly looking forward to unveiling more of these game show collaborations in the near future.”

Shares in Light & Wonder Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) gained 1.21 per cent to close at $71.01 per share in New York Tuesday, having set a new 52-week high of $71.86 per share earlier in the day.