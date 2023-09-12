This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

MGM Resorts hit by cyberattack

12th September 2023 10:23 am GMT
MGM Resorts
Evolution

MGM Resorts International suffered a cyberattack Monday which forced the shutdown of several systems to protect data.

The company notified law enforcement after discovering a cybersecurity issue affecting “some” of its systems, the detail of which have not been disclosed.

“Promptly after detecting the issue, we quickly began an investigation with assistance from leading external cybersecurity experts,” the company said in a statement. “We also notified law enforcement and took prompt action to protect our systems and data, including shutting down certain systems.”

MGM Resort has since confirmed that its resorts, including dining, entertainment and gaming, are all currently operational. It added: “Our guests remain able to access their hotel rooms and our Front Desk staff is ready to assist our guests as needed.”

Social media reports suggest that the outage initially effected a variety of systems, including slot machines, ATMs, digital key cards, and reservation systems.

Shares in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) closed 2.38 per cent lower at $42.70 per share in New York Monday.

Casino Cybersecurity Las Vegas MGM Resorts United States
