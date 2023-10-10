Light & Wonder introduces Authentic Gaming live casino games in Michigan

Light & Wonder has introduced live casino games from its Authentic Gaming subsidiary in the United States for the first time with Rush Street Interactive (RSI).

Five games have initially been made available to players via RSI's BetRivers brand in Michigan, streamed live from Authentic Gaming’s live casino studio in the state.

“We have worked incredibly hard to create a studio and live product that we believe will have a major impact on the online casino market across the United States,” said Authentic Gaming founder Jonas Delin. “It is fantastic to have reached the stage where we are able to go live with the product through the industry leading online casino portfolio at BetRivers in Michigan.

“Ours is a premium, bespoke offering that we believe will resonate strongly with players across the U.S. and this launch represents a key stage in our growth journey.”

RSI chief executive Richard Schwartz said: “We believe in creating next-level experiences for our players and Light & Wonder Premium Live Dealer by Authentic Gaming certainly fits the bill.

“Authentic Gaming has created a compelling array of content that speaks directly to the preferences of players in Michigan and this is a partnership we believe will prove to be highly successful going forward.”

Shares in Light & Wonder Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) closed 2.68 per cent higher at $72.85 per share in New York Monday.