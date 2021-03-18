This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Scientific Games wins new instant lottery games deal with Idaho Lottery

18th March 2021 7:51 am GMT
Scientific Games

New York-listed Scientific Games has entered into a multi-year deal to provide its instant lottery scratch games to the Idaho Lottery.

Scientific Games will design and manufacture Idaho Lottery scratch games under a new two-year contract which begins this month and includes an option to extend for up to six additional years.

The agreement gives the Idaho Lottery access to the supplier’s broad portfolio of popular licensed entertainment brands, including Slingo, helping to generate revenue for educational programs in the state.

“The Idaho Lottery is delighted to once again collaborate with Scientific Games on innovative new games and responsibly grow our scratch game portfolio,” said Idaho Lottery executive director Jeff Anderson. “The rapidly changing marketplace and consumer trends of the past year create opportunity to enhance our instant product portfolio through insights provided by Scientific Games’ business analytics platforms.”

The lottery will benefit from Scientific Games’ analytics such as Game Gallery, which includes nearly 60,000 instant games and millions of weekly sales data points to help inform portfolio planning and game design.

“We share the Idaho Lottery’s excitement for game innovation, and our creative and marketing teams are looking forward to working together on new scratch games that will entertain players and help grow sales and funding for educational programs in the state,” said John Schulz, senior vice president of instant products for Scientific Games.

“Scientific Games is a provider to the Top 10 performing instant game lotteries in the world, and our best practices over the past four decades have resulted in maximum proceeds to lottery beneficiary programs.”

Shares in Scientific Games Corporation (NSQ:SGMS) closed3.49 per cent higher at $47.14 per share in New York Wednesday.

