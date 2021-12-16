Scientific Games to expand digital player engagement for Connecticut Lottery

New York-listed Scientific Games has been awarded a new five-year contract to provide a digital second-chance drawing platform and services to the Connecticut Lottery Corporation.

The second-chance program is scheduled to launch in early 2022, coinciding with the Connecticut Lottery’s 50th Anniversary promotion, and forms part of a strategic initiative to expand digital player engagement.

The contract also includes Scientific Games’ NextGen mobile app and customer relationship management services.

“Scientific Games has served as a valued partner for retail instant-win game sales since the early 1970s,” said Pete Donahue, senior director of marketing and interim director of sales for the Connecticut Lottery. “Our players love second-chance programs and we are thrilled to be able to provide more consistent, modern and meaningful engagements with our players.

“Our new second-chance platform and CRM tools will allow us to enhance our player relationships and the player journey.”

Scientific Games vice president of digital content studio, Amy Bergette, commented: “With Scientific Games’ second-chance drawing platform and services, NextGen mobile app and proven lottery CRM program, the Connecticut Lottery will further enhance player engagement with the lottery’s brand and will move to a more sophisticated approach with digital campaign management.

“We are delighted to extend our relationship with the Connecticut Lottery to provide programs that further elevate the lottery’s digital footprint and ultimately provide a solution and marketing tools to connect the physical and online lottery experiences. A modernized digital engagement approach is important to lottery revenue growth and ultimately, generating maximum proceeds for many valuable programs and causes in the state.”

Shares in Scientific Games Corporation (NSQ:SGMS) gained 2.83 per cent to close at $59.86 per share in New York Wednesday.