ZEAL partners Mindway AI to boost player protection

Frankfurt-listed online lottery provider ZEAL has partnered with Mindway AI to increase consumer protection.

Zeal will deploy Mindway AI's artificial intelligence solution to identify gamblers who may be at risk of addiction in order to provide early intervention.

“As a provider of online lotteries, the protection of our players and the prevention of gambling addiction are a top priority”, said ZEAL CEO Helmut Becker. “For this reason, it is of utmost importance for us to apply proven technologies and methods to protect players, regardless of legal requirements.

“We are proud to have found a partner in Mindway AI that has specialised in gambling risk detection and incorporates scientific aspects such as neuroscience and psychology into its product development, in addition to innovative technologies such as AI. We are pleased to be able to offer our players an improved, even safer gaming experience with the use of GameScanner.”

Mindway AI chief executive Rasmus Kjaergaard said: “Although lottery products have a low potential for addiction, it is essential to reduce possible risks and to monitor and protect at-risk gamblers. We are pleased that ZEAL trusts our GameScanner and hereby the first AI-based virtual psychologist specifically designed to detect at-risk gamers. Together, we are thus forming an alliance to improve gambling safety.”

Shares in Zeal Networks SE (FRA:TIMA) opened 3.06 per cent higher at €38.70 per share in Frankfurt Friday morning.