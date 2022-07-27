IGT signs 4th US iLottery deal with Michigan Lottery tie-up

International Game Technology (IGT) has agreed a deal to deploy its portfolio of eInstant games with the Michigan Lottery.

The agreement marks the fourth US deal for IGT’s library of iLottery games, following successful deployments in Georgia, Kentucky and Rhode Island.

“The integration of IGT's advanced RGS will provide the Michigan Lottery and its players with an extensive library of premium iLottery content, diversifying the Lottery's portfolio with well-known eInstants and omnichannel themes,” said IGT chief operating officer of global lottery, Jay Gendron.

“As a leader in this space, the Michigan Lottery has built a robust iLottery offering from the ground up, and IGT is thrilled that we can contribute to its continued success through the launch of our games.”

IGT vice president of global iLottery, Srini Nedunuri, added: “IGT has a proven track record of partnering with global lotteries to grow their iLottery sales and we are excited to deliver high-quality eInstant games to the Michigan Lottery.

“The addition of player-favorite IGT retail games in a digital format and exceptional licensed brands will help strengthen the Lottery's eInstants library and provide engaging content to its players.”

Shares in International Game Technology plc. (NYSE:IGT) closed 2.49 per cent lower at $18.01 per share in New York Tuesday.