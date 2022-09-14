Scientific Games extends Texas Lottery partnership for another decade 

Lottery supplier Scientific Games has extended its long-running partnership with the Texas Lottery through to 2034.

The new contract includes the supplier's SCiQ lottery retail technology that aims to improve in-store display and security for scratch tickets.

The new SCiQ units are scheduled to roll out early next year, providing the Texas Lottery with access to real-time data and analytics to optimise game portfolio management at locations where they are installed.

“Scientific Games' products and promotions played an important role in the Texas Lottery achieving more than $6.73bn in scratch ticket sales for the fiscal year 2022,” said Texas Lottery executive director Gary Grief. “We look forward to partnering on more memorable player experiences together while bringing SCiQ to our retailers to advance the technology supporting our scratch ticket game sales.”

Scientific Games has provided the Texas Lottery with scratch ticket games since the lottery's start-up in 1992, helping generate more than $35bn in revenue for good causes in Texas, including education, veterans' services and other vital state programs.

“Scientific Games applauds the Texas Lottery for its ongoing vision in the retail and player entertainment experience, and in advancing the lottery retail environment," said Scientific Games president Americas and global instant products John Schulz.

"We will continue our long-standing support for the Texas Lottery's mission to generate good cause funding with exciting brands and innovative games and promotions that Texas players love.”