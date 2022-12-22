Scientific Games powers retail and digital sales for Lotto Bayern

Scientific Games has rolled out its Symphony lottery gaming systems technology with Lotto Bayern, marking the second deployment of the advanced lottery solution in Germany.

The new modular system is powering the state lottery’s 3,300 retail points-of-sale, as well as digital sales of Lotto Bayern products, which include Eurojackpot, Lotto 6aus49, Spiel 77 and Super 6, Keno, Toto, pull tab tickets and instant scratch games.

“Staatliche Lotterie- und Spielbankverwaltung (Lotto Bayern), has taken a smart step toward the future with our new SYMPHONY gaming systems technology,” said Matthias Müller, VP strategic sales and marketing at Scientific Games.

“This advanced, modular system from Scientific Games offers Lotto Bayern the agility to adapt quickly to ever-changing consumer behaviors and rapidly evolving retail and digital sales environments.”

Scientific Games has served the state lottery for more than 25 years and currently supplies the company with a digital lottery platform, sports betting engine, retail point-of-sale technology and a terminal management system, as well as instant scratch card games.

Claus Niederalt, president of the Staatliche Lotterie- und Spielbankverwaltung, commented: “Scientific Games is a long-term reliable technology and service partner who not only meets our very demanding architectural targets with their new Symphony platform, but also offers a transformation path facilitating our transition from monolithic to new modular architecture.”