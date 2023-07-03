This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Octoplay
Octoplay
Delasport
betconstruct - POPok

The Lottery Corporation proposes Steve Morro as new director

3rd July 2023 9:53 am GMT
SG

The Lottery Corporation is set to expand its board with the appointment of experienced lottery and gaming executive Steve Morro as a non-executive director.

Morro currently serves as a non-executive director of Light & Wonder and previously served on Aristocrat’s board for more than twelve years until January 2022.

He has also served at International Game Technology (IGT) for more than twenty years, including as president of the North American Gaming division and as chief operating officer between 1988 and 2009.

Morro will act as an observer to the board, pending receipt of necessary regulatory and ministerial approvals to be formally appointed as a director.

The Lottery Corporation chairman Steven Gregg said: “We welcome Steve to The Lottery Corporation. He is an experienced executive and director with deep gaming industry experience both in Australia and globally. We look for award to his contribution and leveraging his insights in the Australian market.

“We consider that his skills and experience will ill complement and further strengthen The Lottery Corporation board.”

Shares in The Lottery Corporation (ASX:TLC) closed 2.34 per cent higher at AUD$5.25 per share in Sydney Monday.

Related Tags
Australia iLottery Lottery The Lottery Corporation
Related Videos
Related Articles

Pariplay expands iLottery content with EQL Games integration

China lottery sales jump to RMB50 billion in May

IGT agrees eInstants cross-licensing deal with FDJ Gaming Solutions

Norsk Tipping begins search for new CEO

IGT extends long-standing partnership in Belgium with Loterie Nationale

NeoGames appoints Motti Gil as new finance chief

Delaware posts $47 million in betting and iGaming wagers

Greece updates iGaming blacklist with 816 new additions

WynnBET goes live in West Virginia

IGT launches omnichannel games in Canada with PlayAlberta.ca

Connecticut iGaming wagers surpass $1 billion in May

Taiwan Welfare Lottery sales fall 9% in April

Finland to switch to competitive iGaming licensing system in 2026

Virginia posts record land-based casino revenue in May

NeoGames joins United Lotteries for Integrity in Sports

Greentube
BRAGG Gaming
Digitain
coinpayments
Yggdrasil
ReferOn
Galaxsys
Playtech
Delasport
betconstruct - POPok