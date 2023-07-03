The Lottery Corporation proposes Steve Morro as new director

The Lottery Corporation is set to expand its board with the appointment of experienced lottery and gaming executive Steve Morro as a non-executive director.

Morro currently serves as a non-executive director of Light & Wonder and previously served on Aristocrat’s board for more than twelve years until January 2022.

He has also served at International Game Technology (IGT) for more than twenty years, including as president of the North American Gaming division and as chief operating officer between 1988 and 2009.

Morro will act as an observer to the board, pending receipt of necessary regulatory and ministerial approvals to be formally appointed as a director.

The Lottery Corporation chairman Steven Gregg said: “We welcome Steve to The Lottery Corporation. He is an experienced executive and director with deep gaming industry experience both in Australia and globally. We look for award to his contribution and leveraging his insights in the Australian market.

“We consider that his skills and experience will ill complement and further strengthen The Lottery Corporation board.”

Shares in The Lottery Corporation (ASX:TLC) closed 2.34 per cent higher at AUD$5.25 per share in Sydney Monday.