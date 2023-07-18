This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Scientific Games to bring Game of Thrones to digital and retail lotteries

18th July 2023 9:20 am GMT
SG

Scientific Games has agreed an exclusive partnership with Warner Bros Discovery Global Themed Entertainment to bring HBO's Game of Thrones to digital and retail lotteries for the first time.

The multi-year expanded partnership with Warner Bros Discovery provides limited worldwide rights to the brand and allows Scientific Games to launch new branded instant scratch games, Fast Play games and digital lottery games for its lottery partners.

“Our global teams are ecstatic to add a powerful brand Game of Thrones to our licensed properties portfolio,” said Scientific Games vice president of North American instant products Kyle Rogers. “Game of Thrones is already a proven property in the gaming and social gaming sectors. There is so much iconography associated with the TV series that it works creatively with our omni-channel lottery games.

“Although it appeals to a younger generation of players, multi-generations of viewers watched Game of Thrones around the world, so it has the potential to bring its massive fanbase and social media following to lottery.”

During the 2022 fiscal year, licensed branded games created by Scientific Games for US lotteries generated $2.7 billion in retail sales.

