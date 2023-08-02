Scientific Games rolls out new central system for Latvian Lottery

Lottery supplier Scientific Games has successfully launched a new central gaming system for Latvian national lottery operator Latvijas Loto.

The launch is part of a new 10-year contract and includes a seamless transition from the supplier’s legacy technology to the AEGIS central system.

The system powers sales for draw-based games Eurojackpot, Vikinglotto, SuperBingo, Latloto 5/35, Keno and Loto5, as well as Scientific Games’ instant games, known as Momentloterijas in Latvia.

“We are extremely happy with our recent system conversion to more advanced technology,” said Latvijas Loto chairman Edgars Lediņš. “Scientific Games continues to provide superior products and services, making our decades-long partnership a true success.

“Our new central system will provide enhanced data security and flexibility to support Latvijas Loto through our next era of responsible growth to benefit the Latvian state budget, as well as separate education and sports programs for Latvian children and youth.”

The new contract also sees Scientific Games provide its WAVE X retailer terminals, as well as maintenance and support, across the Latvijas Loto retailer network.

“We’re pleased that our collaboration with Latvijas Loto has resulted in a successful transition to a new central system to power lottery sales in Latvia,” said Scientific Games president of international & strategic accounts Michael Conforti. “The agility of the new system will allow Latvijas Loto the opportunity to grow and add products and distribution channels in the coming decade.”

Scientific Games has supplied Latvijas Loto with systems and retail technology for more than 20 years.