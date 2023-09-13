Scientific Games enhances Lotto Hessen retail lottery technology in Germany

Scientific Games has agreed a new deal to provide its camera-based lottery retailer technology to Lotto Hessen in Germany.

With Lotto Hessen’s gaming system currently being converted to Scientific Games’ Symphony system as part of an ongoing technology modernization initiative, 2,200 of the supplier’s Contour.v terminals will be installed at Lotto Hessen retailers.

Lotto Hessen is one of the first in-market implementations of Contour.v globally, with the camera-based terminals featuring an open and transparent ticket scan area and HD screens configurable for both clerk and player view.

“For 20 years, Lotto Hessen has successfully led with Scientific Games’ support to continually offer our retailers and players a modern lottery experience,” said Lotto Hessen managing director Martin Blach. “The camera-based Contour.v terminals are part of our overall plan to continue innovating that experience and responsibly adapting to retail trends and consumer behavior.”

Scientific Games vice president of sales and marketing Matthias Müller commented: “The lottery ecosystem is increasingly complex and Scientific Games’ global innovation teams continue to respond with advanced retail and digital systems technology that we have become known for in the lottery industry.

“We have invested in the best camera-based terminal solution for international markets with the Contour.v technology. Our modular solutions and third-party integrations, coupled with state-of-the-art technology allow lotteries flexibility without diminishing quality and reliability. The Contour.v terminals signify a new era for Scientific Games with the most advanced optics and pattern recognition software.”

In addition to retailer technology, Scientific Games provides Lotto Hessen’s gaming systems technology, instant game management system and sports betting solution, as well as instant scratch games and the Scientific Games Enhanced Partnership instant game management program.