Goodwin to lead operations for Scientific Games instant game management program

Atlanta-headquartered lottery supplier Scientific Games has promoted Angela Goodwin to vice president of operations of its instant game management program.

Goodwin joined Scientific Games in 2007 and brings 16 years of lottery instant product manufacturing and management experience to her new role in the Scientific Games Enhanced Partnership (SGEP) program.

She previously served as senior director of SGEP Operations and global instant products, advancing through various roles since joining the supplier as instant game manufacturing coordinator.

“We believe that Angela’s natural leadership skills, overall management philosophy and extensive knowledge of our SGEP operations will provide the strategic vision to evolve the program and achieve growth for our lottery customers by responsibly driving instant product performance,” said John Schulz, Scientific Games president of Americas and global instant products.

SGEP programs provide instant game portfolio management to more than 20 partner lotteries, including eight of the top 10-performing instant game lotteries worldwide.