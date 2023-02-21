SIS partners HKJC to add The Saudi Cup to World Pool events

Sports Information Services (SIS) has agreed a deal with the Hong Kong Jockey Club (HKJC) for six races on the Saudi Cup race meeting to become HKJC World Pool events.

HKJC will host the wagering pools on Saudi Cup day races 3-8, giving bettors access to the biggest international commingled pools in the world, while SIS will coordinate the commercial arrangements with global pool operators.

The US$31.5m race meeting held at King Abdulaziz Racecourse takes place this weekend (25 February) and features the world’s richest horse race, the Saudi Cup, with horses from 15 countries expected to participate this year

“As the wagering distributor of The Saudi Cup since its inception, SIS is proud to have the race day as part of the prestigious World Pool schedule,” said SIS Content Services vice president Michele Fischer. “It allows us to continue to grow the following of the Saudi Cup races through increased pool size and expanded global participation.

“We appreciate inclusion in the Hong Kong Jockey Club’s World Pool initiative to showcase the best global races.”

World Pool is an extension of the HKJC commingling business, where the HKJC accepts bets from overseas partners to expand its pari-mutuel pools for local Hong Kong racing, attracting additional operators from France, the UK and Ireland, who join existing operators from Germany, Netherlands, Brazil, Peru and Panama.

HKJC head of commingling Sam Nati said: “The Saudi Cup is a race that has already firmly established itself in the racing calendar and we are thrilled to have this meeting as part of the World Pool. We aim to include the best international racing events within the World Pool schedule, so it makes sense for the Saudi Cup to join the roster in 2023.”