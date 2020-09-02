This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Scientific Games extends Wynn Sports partnership to Colorado and Indiana

2nd September 2020 2:18 pm GMT
Scientific Games

New York-listed supplier Scientific Games has signed a new deal with Wynn Resorts to power the US casino operator’s online sportsbooks in Colorado and Indiana.

Scientific Games already powers Wynn Sports' online sportsbook and iGaming offering in New Jersey, which went live on 27 July via the supplier’s OpenSports and OpenGaming platforms.

That deal has now been expanded to Colorado and Indiana, with Scientific Games providing Wynn Sports with its OpenSports and OpenPlatform player account management platforms.

“We're thrilled to be working alongside Wynn Resorts and their exceptional team as our partnership expands,” said Jordan Levin, group CEO of Digital for Scientific Games. “We look forward to developing entertainment opportunities and delivering unmissable sports betting and iGaming experiences for players in these states.”

Shares in Scientific Games Corporation (NSQ:SGMS) closed up 4.09 per cent at $21.53 per share in New York Wednesday, while shares in Wynn Resorts Ltd (NSQ:WYNN) closed down 1.34 per cent at $86.28.

