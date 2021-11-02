Caesars opens sportsbooks in Louisana

New York-listed Caesars Entertainment has launched retail sportsbooks at two casinos in Louisiana.

Retail sports betting is now available at Harrah's New Orleans and Horseshoe Bossier City Casino for the first time through Caesars Sportsbook, which serves as the official sportsbook partner of Louisiana State University (LSU) Athletics.

Caesars is also investing hundreds of millions of dollars to transform Harrah's New Orleans into Caesars New Orleans, and Isle of Capri Lake Charles into Horseshoe Lake Charles, with the latter also set to feature a Caesars Sportsbook when it reopens in the fall of 2022.

In addition to its partnership with LSU Athletics, Caesars Sportsbook is an official partner of the NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB, and several individual teams, and has agreed a 20-year deal to rename the New Orleans Saints' downtown stadium as the Caesars Superdome.

"Caesars is proud of our commitment to Louisiana and the entire Gulf Coast region," said Caesars Entertainment regional president Dan Real.

"Today was historic for us as a company and we're excited to open our new Caesars Sportsbook locations at Harrah's New Orleans and Horseshoe Bossier City to honor the legacy these properties hold in the region. We can't wait to introduce all that sports betting has to offer to sports fans while sharing our emphasis on responsible gaming.”

Caesars Digital co-president Eric Hession added: "We are excited to bring sports betting to our valued customers in Louisiana. The launch of our sportsbooks at Harrah's and Horseshoe is just the beginning. Once mobile sports betting is live, we look forward to serving sports fans on every platform and offering all of our customers unforgettable experiences with Caesars Rewards."

Sports betting was legalised and regulated in Louisiana in July.

Shares in Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NSQ:CZR) gained 2.38 per cent to close at $112.06 per share in New York Monday.