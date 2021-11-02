This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
NetEnt
High 5 Games
NetEnt

Caesars opens sportsbooks in Louisana

2nd November 2021 9:51 am GMT
Louisiana
OpenBet

New York-listed Caesars Entertainment has launched retail sportsbooks at two casinos in Louisiana.

Retail sports betting is now available at Harrah's New Orleans and Horseshoe Bossier City Casino for the first time through Caesars Sportsbook, which serves as the official sportsbook partner of Louisiana State University (LSU) Athletics.

Caesars is also investing hundreds of millions of dollars to transform Harrah's New Orleans into Caesars New Orleans, and Isle of Capri Lake Charles into Horseshoe Lake Charles, with the latter also set to feature a Caesars Sportsbook when it reopens in the fall of 2022.

In addition to its partnership with LSU Athletics, Caesars Sportsbook is an official partner of the NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB, and several individual teams, and has agreed a 20-year deal to rename the New Orleans Saints' downtown stadium as the Caesars Superdome.

"Caesars is proud of our commitment to Louisiana and the entire Gulf Coast region," said Caesars Entertainment regional president Dan Real.

"Today was historic for us as a company and we're excited to open our new Caesars Sportsbook locations at Harrah's New Orleans and Horseshoe Bossier City to honor the legacy these properties hold in the region. We can't wait to introduce all that sports betting has to offer to sports fans while sharing our emphasis on responsible gaming.”

Caesars Digital co-president Eric Hession added: "We are excited to bring sports betting to our valued customers in Louisiana. The launch of our sportsbooks at Harrah's and Horseshoe is just the beginning. Once mobile sports betting is live, we look forward to serving sports fans on every platform and offering all of our customers unforgettable experiences with Caesars Rewards."

Sports betting was legalised and regulated in Louisiana in July.

Shares in Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NSQ:CZR) gained 2.38 per cent to close at $112.06 per share in New York Monday.

Related Tags
Caesars Entertainment Louisiana Sports Betting United States
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Related Articles

Virginia sportsbook wagers hit $293.9m in September

NCPG partners with NFL to level up responsible gambling campaign

Caesars readies mobile sportsbook launch in Louisiana

Caesars Entertainment appoints Sandra Douglass Morgan to Board

New York mobile wagering tax set at up to 64%

Online casino leads 888 to third quarter revenue growth

New Jersey sports wagers top $1bn in strong September for operators

Indiana sportsbook wagers grow to $355.4m in September

West Virginia iGaming wagers soar in September

Strong month for Iowa sportsbooks as September wagers reach $210.4m

Illinois sports wagers soar in August as DraftKings and FanDuel dominate

Strong third quarter for investors as gaming shares climb 9%

Genius Sports signs US sports data deal with Hard Rock

Catena Media on top as gaming shares rise in September

Caesars joins Clairvest consortium for Wakayama casino resort

Relax Gaming
Pragmatic Solutions
Digitain
NeoGames
Greentube
Future Anthem
Fast Track
High 5 Games
NetEnt