This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Octoplay
Octoplay
Delasport
betconstruct - POPok
Evolution

SIS signs eSports betting deal with Betsson

20th June 2023 8:42 am GMT
Betsson
Pragmatic Solutions

Live betting services provider Sports Information Services (SIS) has signed an agreement to provide its eSports betting product to Betsson.

SIS will integrate its Competitive Gaming end-to-end solution with the operator, which follows recent deals with the likes of bet365 and Spreadex.

“We are delighted that our esports offering is being trusted by another highly respected operator, which is a testament to the hard work that has gone into developing such a robust product proven to drive engagement with bettors,” said SIS commercial manager for UK and Europe Dave Richardson.

“SIS Competitive Gaming continues to attract interest from operators worldwide, with our end-to-end solution seen as a compelling option to elevate the esports betting experience. We’re looking forward to working alongside the Betsson team to maximise the potential of this ever-growing vertical.”

Related Tags
Betsson eSports iGaming SIS Sports Betting
Related Videos
Roberto Carlos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Shay Segev
Related Articles

DraftKings makes late $195m bid for PointsBet’s US business

Betsson acquires betFIRST in Belgium and partners Groupe Partouche

ATG names Peter Norman as new chairman

Money Train and Dream Drop combine in latest Relax Gaming release

Sky Bet agrees record English Football League title sponsorship

Ten Chinese snooker players banned for match-fixing

Churchill Downs suspends racing after rise in injuries

Aspire Global powers new online casino for Metropolitan Gaming

Scientific Games strengthens public policy and government affairs team

Yggdrasil unveils latest mechanic in Ragnawolves WildEnergy

Bragg Gaming launches with WynnBet in New Jersey

Intralot revenue falls 8% despite continued US growth

GI Games Round-up: Playson, Betsoft Gaming, Nolimit City and more

Rivalry enjoys record Q1 as revenue grows to $12 million

Record Digital performance takes UK National Lottery sales to £8.19 billion

BRAGG Gaming
Greentube
sg
digitain
coinpayments
ReferOn
Yggdrasil
Amusnet
Playtech
Evoplay
Delasport
betconstruct - POPok
Evolution