SIS signs eSports betting deal with Betsson

Live betting services provider Sports Information Services (SIS) has signed an agreement to provide its eSports betting product to Betsson.

SIS will integrate its Competitive Gaming end-to-end solution with the operator, which follows recent deals with the likes of bet365 and Spreadex.

“We are delighted that our esports offering is being trusted by another highly respected operator, which is a testament to the hard work that has gone into developing such a robust product proven to drive engagement with bettors,” said SIS commercial manager for UK and Europe Dave Richardson.

“SIS Competitive Gaming continues to attract interest from operators worldwide, with our end-to-end solution seen as a compelling option to elevate the esports betting experience. We’re looking forward to working alongside the Betsson team to maximise the potential of this ever-growing vertical.”