Gaming Intelligence
OddsMatrix seals sports data supply deal with Kindred Group

25th August 2023 10:20 am GMT
Pragmatic Solutions

EveryMatrix’s sports betting division OddsMatrix has entered into a deal to provide its sports data services to Kindred Group’s new proprietary sportsbook.

The partnership will see OddsMatrix provide Kindred with historical and current sports data across a host of major sports, including football, ice hockey, basketball and tennis.

“Kindred was one of the first licensed operators in our industry and their expansion from northern Europe across the world is nothing short of remarkable,” said EveryMatrix president of Americas Erik Nyman. “We are honoured to be an integral part of their new sportsbook and the cooperation between the companies has been second-to-none. We are excited to follow their roll out and continue support their growth initiatives.”

Kindred Group head of trading Ben Colley commented: “In order to develop the most robust models to generate the most innovative and accurate markets, we needed both historical and a real-time provision of data of the highest possible resolution.

“We’ve been really happy with what we’ve seen from OddsMatrix and our team of Quant Analysts and Data Scientists are now fully armed to take our internal R&D work in the modelling space to the next level. This cutting-edge technology makes up part of the bedrock of what we’re doing here at Kindred, and this is yet another stepping stone on the journey to complete control of our sportsbook product offering.”

Shares in Kindred Group plc (STO:KIND) were trading 1.29 per cent higher at SEK113.95 per share in Stockholm Friday morning.

