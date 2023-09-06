Betsson agrees B2B sportsbook deal with Bethard

Betsson has entered into an agreement to become the sole provider of sportsbook services to European operator Bethard.

The new strategic alliance has seen Betsson launch its fully managed sportsbook service with Bethard in Sweden and Ireland, with the exclusive agreement also covering Malta.

“We are delighted to be chosen as the preferred sportsbook provider for Bethard,” said Betsson Operations CEO Jesper Svensson. “This partnership was initiated based on our shared commitment to delivering unparalleled player experiences and exciting sports betting opportunities across our markets.”

Bethard managing director Frank Heinänen commented: “When we were looking at options to take our sportsbook offering to the next level it was an obvious choice to select Betsson as our partner. They have years of experience in tens of markets and their cutting-edge platform is constantly being updated, and we can benefit out of that.

“The switch to their platform was easy and their team supported us throughout every step. I am extremely optimistic that this deal will have a positive impact on our operations and on our customers.”

Shares in Betsson AB (STO:BETS_B) were trading 1.49 per cent lower at SEK126.60 per share in Stockholm earlier Wednesday.