This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Octoplay
Octoplay
Delasport
Gamomat
Evolution

Betsson agrees B2B sportsbook deal with Bethard

6th September 2023 8:31 am GMT
Pragmatic Solutions

Betsson has entered into an agreement to become the sole provider of sportsbook services to European operator Bethard.

The new strategic alliance has seen Betsson launch its fully managed sportsbook service with Bethard in Sweden and Ireland, with the exclusive agreement also covering Malta.

“We are delighted to be chosen as the preferred sportsbook provider for Bethard,” said Betsson Operations CEO Jesper Svensson. “This partnership was initiated based on our shared commitment to delivering unparalleled player experiences and exciting sports betting opportunities across our markets.”

Bethard managing director Frank Heinänen commented: “When we were looking at options to take our sportsbook offering to the next level it was an obvious choice to select Betsson as our partner. They have years of experience in tens of markets and their cutting-edge platform is constantly being updated, and we can benefit out of that.

“The switch to their platform was easy and their team supported us throughout every step. I am extremely optimistic that this deal will have a positive impact on our operations and on our customers.”

Shares in Betsson AB (STO:BETS_B) were trading 1.49 per cent lower at SEK126.60 per share in Stockholm earlier Wednesday.

Related Tags
Bethard Betsson iGaming Ireland Malta Sports Betting Sweden
Related Videos
Roberto Carlos
Related Articles

Betsson approved to launch Rizk brand in Serbia

Galaxsys goes live with Betsson brands

GI Games Round-up: Playson, PopOK, Wizard Games and more

Greentube strengthens Peru presence with Inkabet deal

TonyBet to integrate BetMakers racing solution

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, Yggdrasil, BF Games and more

Gaming Realms lauds performance in H1 2023

Online casino drives Betsson’s record second quarter

Betsson set for record second quarter revenue and operating profit

Rootz promotes Sam Brown to CEO

EveryMatrix acquires DeepCI affiliate optimisation business

GI Games Round-up: NetEnt, Greentube, Light & Wonder and more

Betsson signs landmark sponsorship deal with Argentina’s Boca Juniors

Finland to switch to competitive iGaming licensing system in 2026

SIS signs eSports betting deal with Betsson

Soft2Bet
Sportradar
sg
galaxsys
Playtech
Digitain
ImagineLive
Greentube
Delasport
Gamomat
Evolution