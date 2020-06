Rhode Island’s regulated sports betting market recorded total wagers of just $591,377 in April, as the state’s two casinos remained closed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Total wagers were down 93 per cent month-on-month, with the bulk of the total generated by the IGT-powered Sportsbook Rhode Island mobile app, which accounted for wagers of $589,260 in April, compared to $3.1m in the previous month.

Rhode Island Sports Betting: April 2020 (US$)

Twin River and Tiverton recorded [...]