Tom Watson joins Flutter Entertainment in advisory role

London-listed gaming operator Flutter Entertainment has brought in former Labour MP and deputy leader Tom Watson to help develop its safer gambling policies.

Watson was an outspoken critic of the gambling industry during his time in parliament and said at the time of his retirement last November that he would continue to devote himself to gambling reform.

He will now be employed as an advisor by Flutter Entertainment and will immerse himself in all areas of the business, which includes leading brands such as Paddy Power, Betfair, FanDuel, SkyBet and PokerStars, among others, bringing a “fresh and robust voice into the business”.

“Bringing in someone with Tom’s gambling reform background is an important part of my commitment to lead the industry’s race to the top,” said Flutter Group chief executive Peter Jackson.

“We have to work harder than ever before to find a way to continue to bring great products and brands to our customers while always having the need to protect the vulnerable clearly in mind. Tom will hold a mirror up to help us make sure we are getting this balance right and I welcome the opportunity to work with him and hear what he has to say in coming months.”

Watson said of his new role: “I have a long-standing interest in this sector and consistently called for action to protect those that may be potentially vulnerable to harm. In taking on this role in Flutter, I intend to get under the bonnet of the business - and the industry more widely – to understand how best to further develop and implement industry leading responsible gambling policies. I strongly believe that working collaboratively with Flutter in this way will allow me to continue to drive positive change.”

Shares in Flutter Entertainment plc. (LSE:FLTR) were trading 0.61 per cent higher at 12,490.34 pence per share in London early Friday morning.