Interblock bolsters portfolio with Aruze table games acquisition

21st July 2023 8:27 am GMT
Interblock has stepped in to acquire Aruze Gaming America’s electronic table game assets.

The deal to acquire the assets follows Aruze Gaming America’s filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection six months ago, and this week’s agreement to sell its slot machine business to Play Synergy.

Interblock said the acquisition marks a significant step in the company’s growth strategy, adding Aruze's reputable electronic table games product to its portfolio and expanding its workforce to more than 700 employees worldwide.

"The Aruze acquisition creates a significant portfolio of innovative synergies we intend to bring to the market before the end of this calendar year,” said John Connelly, Global CEO of Interblock. “Aruze Gaming provides us with a new level of diversity we feel will accelerate our vision to make Interblock synonymous with table game technology.

“As we continue to differentiate ourselves in the gaming industry, this acquisition empowers us to offer a broader range of high-quality, innovative gaming solutions to our valued partners in both a traditional and online offering.”

