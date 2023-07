Las Vegas-based gaming supplier Play Synergy is looking to expand its operations through the proposed acquisition of Aruze Gaming America's slot machine business.

The acquisition will see Play Synergy assume control over sales, service, support, and operations of Aruze’s slot route and operations, which includes land-based and online gaming assets.

The transaction remains subject to court and regulatory approvals, but is expected to close in the next 30 days.

Aruze Gaming America, a developer of electronic table games [...]