This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Octoplay
Octoplay
Delasport
betconstruct - POPok

AGS hires Robert Blair as deputy general counsel

29th August 2023 9:34 am GMT
Playtech

New York-listed gaming supplier AGS has appointed Robert Blair as the company’s new deputy general counsel.

Blair joins AGS from Azure Gaming America, where he held a variety of roles over the past five years, including global general counsel, global deputy general counsel, and global senior IP counsel.

Prior to Azure, he served as associate general counsel of intellectual property at International Game Technology (IGT) for over seven years, and was counsel and US patent attorney for EIP, an international law firm specializing in patents.

“With his extensive knowledge and experience on corporate legal affairs and patent matters, Bob will be a key player in protecting and advancing our business and our brand as AGS continues to capitalise on many growth opportunities ahead,” said AGS chief legal officer and secretary Rob Ziems.

Aruze Gaming America filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection six months ago, and recently agreed to sell its slot machine business to Play Synergy and its electronic table game assets to Interblock.

Shares in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) closed 1.40 per cent higher at $6.53 per share in New York Monday.

Related Tags
AGS Aruze Gaming Casino iGaming Slots United States
Related Videos
Roberto Carlos
Related Articles

The Mill Adventure secures licence approval in Romania

Raketech revenue climbs to record €17.6 million in second quarter

Norsk Tipping appoints Tonje Sagstuen as acting CEO

The Health Lottery revamps flagship lottery game

Digital growth fails to overcome lower gaming volumes for Mohegan

AGS records 10th consecutive quarter of growth

Paddy Power sponsors PDC’s World Darts Championship

Greece updates iGaming blacklist with 816 new additions

Fanatics launches mobile sportsbook in Maryland

Flutter partners Cure Leukaemia’s The Tour 21

iGaming contribution grows for Mohegan as Q2 revenue hits $405.8 million

Affiliation marketing drives Raketech’s Q1 growth

AGS posts record first quarter as revenue reaches $83.2m

Bally’s sees first quarter revenue near $600 million mark

Highlight Games seals exclusive rights deal with Spain’s LaLiga

BRAGG Gaming
Digitain
Yggdrasil
ImagineLive
Soft2Bet
galaxsys
Playtech
Delasport
betconstruct - POPok