AGS hires Robert Blair as deputy general counsel

New York-listed gaming supplier AGS has appointed Robert Blair as the company’s new deputy general counsel.

Blair joins AGS from Azure Gaming America, where he held a variety of roles over the past five years, including global general counsel, global deputy general counsel, and global senior IP counsel.

Prior to Azure, he served as associate general counsel of intellectual property at International Game Technology (IGT) for over seven years, and was counsel and US patent attorney for EIP, an international law firm specializing in patents.

“With his extensive knowledge and experience on corporate legal affairs and patent matters, Bob will be a key player in protecting and advancing our business and our brand as AGS continues to capitalise on many growth opportunities ahead,” said AGS chief legal officer and secretary Rob Ziems.

Aruze Gaming America filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection six months ago, and recently agreed to sell its slot machine business to Play Synergy and its electronic table game assets to Interblock.

Shares in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) closed 1.40 per cent higher at $6.53 per share in New York Monday.