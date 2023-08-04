This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Play Synergy receives gaming approval in Nevada

4th August 2023 6:55 am GMT
Playtech

Gaming supplier Play Synergy is set to enter the Nevada gambling market after being granted manufacturer and distributor gaming licenses by the Nevada Gaming Commission.

The Nevada licences follow the United States Bankruptcy Court this week approving its proposal to purchase electronic gaming machine (EGM) and online assets of Aruze Gaming America.

The transaction is now expected to complete in the next month, with the acquisition providing Play Synergy with ownership and access to all of Aruze’s EGM-based games, lease and participation machines, business assets including intellectual property, and their related sales, service, and marketing operations.

The supplier also announced the pending acquisition of Aruze Gaming’s overseas operations.

“These two accomplishments propel us to an exciting new level in this competitive space,” said Play Synergy president Frank Feng. “A Nevada gaming license is a key and indispensable component of any supplier’s ability to establish a leadership position in our industry.

“The combination of both companies’ teams, platforms, and other resources will ensure that we have the ability to develop and deliver superior content well into the future.”

Play Synergy confirmed that it will continue providing products under the Aruze brand.

Interblock is currently in the process of acquiring Aruze Gaming America’s electronic table game assets.

