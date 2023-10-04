US Integrity agrees merger with Odds On Compliance

Data analytics specialist US Integrity has agreed to merge its solutions with Odds On Compliance to form a leading global compliance and integrity provider.

The enlarged company will be to provide a one-stop shop of regulatory technology solutions and compliance expertise to the sports betting and gaming sectors.

“We are thrilled to unite the strengths of US Integrity and Odds On Compliance to create a firm that is poised to redefine the standards of excellence in the sports betting and gambling compliance industry,” said US Integrity CEO Matt Holt, who will lead the combined company as CEO.

Odds On Compliance CEO Eric Frank, who will be appointed president of the combined company, added: “This merger is a testament to our joint commitment to helping the industry navigate the complexities of this rapidly growing and highly regulated sector.

“This fusion of strengths will enable us to offer a comprehensive suite of compliance and integrity technology products and services.”

US Integrity and Odds On Compliance teamed up earlier this year to form a new joint venture to build ProhiBet, a secure and transparent method for sports leagues, as well as sportsbook operators, to ensure that athletes, coaches, and staff remain compliant with state regulations that govern sports betting activities.

Since going live last month, ProhiBet has signed up a number of sports properties and operators, including the BIG12, UFC, AAC, and Hard Rock Digital, among others.

The merger is expected to close later this month, subject to certain shareholder and regulatory approvals, as well as customary closing conditions.