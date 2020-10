Nevada’s gambling market continued to decline in September as total gaming revenue fell by 22 per cent year-on-year to $821.1m.

Gaming revenue increased by 10.5 per cent compared to the previous month, with September’s total marking the state’s best monthly performance since casinos reopened in June after their mandated Covid-related closures.

Revenue from slot machines fell by 12 per cent compared to a year ago to $607.5m for the month, accounting for 74 per cent of total [...]