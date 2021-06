France’s fifteen licensed online betting and gaming operators enjoyed a strong performance during the first quarter of 2021 as total gross gaming revenue increased by 35 per cent to €587m.

After a record year in 2020, the Q1 revenue growth was driven by record stakes from sports and horse race betting, while active players rose 19 per cent to 3.1m as covid-related lockdown measures led to increased online participation.

Q1 2021 Results Comparison (€)

The biggest growth in [...]