China’s two national lotteries grew total sales by 2 per cent to RMB182.06bn (€26.3bn) during the first half of 2022, despite posting a decline in June.

June lottery sales fell by 8 per cent compared to the same month last year to RMB31.87bn, and marked the first year-on-year decline since January.

Welfare Lottery sales increased by 16.5 per cent versus a year ago to RMB13.08bn, offsetting a 19 per cent drop in Sports Lottery sales to RMB18.90bn, [...]