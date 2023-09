Wyoming’s sports wagers fell by 5 per cent to $10.5 million in August, as DraftKings continued to dominate the market.

DraftKings had wagers of $6.8 million in August, giving the brand its highest monthly share of 2023 so far at 65 per cent.

BetMGM and FanDuel were closely matched by handle with $1.7 million and $1.6 million respectively, followed by Caesars in fourth place with handle of $396,267.

Wyoming sports betting comparison: August 2023 ($)

Wyoming’s gross win decreased [...]