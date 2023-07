Wyoming’s sports wagers rose 30 per cent year-on-year to $9.5 million in June, but marked the state’s lowest monthly total since July 2022.

Gross win was up by 15 per cent in June to $775,389, at a margin of 8.2 per cent (2022: 9.2 per cent). Adjusted taxable revenue was down by 8 per cent to $351,306.

DraftKings has earned 59 per cent of Wyoming’s total wagers to date, followed by BetMGM with 28 per cent. FanDuel [...]