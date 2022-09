Nevada’s gambling market returned to year-on-year growth in August as total gaming win from state-wide casinos grew 3.5 per cent to $1.21bn.

The market topped $1bn for the eighteenth consecutive month, with the bulk of the total ($1.02bn) derived from Clark County, including a 5 per cent increase in Las Vegas Strip gaming win to $659.7m.

Gaming win from Washoe County rose 2 per cent to $92.6m, including $67.2m from Reno, while South Lake Tahoe contributed gaming [...]